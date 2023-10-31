Key Takeaways Apple refreshed three products at its event, including the 24-inch iMac and the new Space Black MacBook Pro with the more powerful M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.

The new MacBook Pro laptops offer significant performance and efficiency upgrades for professionals, with faster graphics processing and up to 128GB of unified memory.

The M3 Pro and M3 Max chips are based on the 3nm process, providing faster and more efficient performance, and the laptops can now last for up to 22 hours on a single charge.

Apple refreshed three products at its “Scary Fast” event on October 30, the 24-inch iMac with the more capable M3 chip, and the new Space Black MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. The new MacBook Pro laptops come in a new color and far more powerful M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, offering significant performance and efficiency upgrades for professionals.

Price & Availability

Before we get to what’s new about the new MacBook Pro laptops, let’s talk about price. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 now starts at $1,599. For that price, you’re getting the standard M3 chip with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB of unified memory and 512GB of SSD. It comes with two Thunderbolt USB 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and a MagSafe port. It has Touch ID, the same Magic Keyboard we’re all familiar with and the 70W USB-C power adapter. The same model with 1TB of storage costs $1,799, while the M3 Pro equipped machine will set you back $1,999.

The new M3-powered MacBook Pro laptops are already available to pre-order, and they will be available to purchase from November 7. The standard M3 MacBook Pro will retail from $1,599. The M3 Pro and M3 Max will be available from $1,999 and $1,499, respectively.

14 & 16-inch MacBook Pro: M3 Pro and M3 Max

The new M3 Pro and M3 Max chips are more capable than all previous M-series chips, and they offer advanced performance, faster graphics processing, and up to 128GB of unified memory. The M3 Max is ideal for professionals with heavy workflows, and it’s excellent for multitasking, 3D artists, video editors, modeling, and even machine learning.

The new M3 series of chips are based on the 3nm process, offering faster and more efficient performance. The chips feature Dynamic Caching that allows the GPU to allocate local memory in hardware in real-time, only using the exact amount of memory that is needed for each task. This decreases the GPU utilization and improves the performance for the most demanding apps and games. Hardware-accelerated ray tracing is now also available on the Mac for the first time, enabling games to render shadows and reflections more accurately and realistically.

In terms of numbers, Apple says the new M3 Pro is up to 20% faster than the previous-generation M2 equivalent, while the M3 Max is up to twice as fast as the M2 Max. Additionally, the new MacBook Pro laptops can now last for up to 22 hours on a single charge, thanks to the new M3 Pro and M3 Max efficiency and performance.

The display has also received a healthy dose of upgrade, and the new Liquid Retina XDR display features 1000 nits of sustained and 1600 nits of peak brightness for HDR content. SDR content now supports up to 600 nits, up by 20% compared to previous models.

One of the highlighted features of the new MacBook Pro laptops is the new color. The M3 Pro and M3 Max equipped MacBook Pro laptops will be available in two colors, Space Black, and Silver. It’s worth noting that the new Space Black is only available for the M3 Pro and M3 Max equipped 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops. The standard M3-powered MacBook Pro remains available only in Space Grey and Silver.