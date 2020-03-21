We know that Samsung flagships come with two processors. a Snapdragon chipset for US versions and Exynos chipsets for the global variants. Samsung has been proud of its capability to manufacture its own chipsets. Still, it seems that customers aren’t entirely satisfied with these products, and they have already started to sign a petition to stop the company from shipping flagships with different processors in different markets.

A new petition has appeared on Change.org, and its purpose is to ask Samsung to stop selling customers flagship devices with Exynos processors. The reason for this is that some users believe that Samsung devices with Exynos chipsets are “inferior” to the Snapdragon-powered phones. In just a day, nearly 2,300 people signed the petition, and by the time this post published, the petition had almost reached 7,400 signatures. You can check this petition by following this link to see just how many users are not satisfied with Exynos processors in their devices.

Source Android Central

Via Change.org