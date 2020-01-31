5G networks have recently arrived, and they give us faster data speeds and other exciting features. Still, the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology is already starting to prepare the arrival of 6G.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology, the next-generation wireless 6G network could reach speeds up to 8,000 times faster than current 5G speeds. The members of the working group believe they can achieve speeds that may reach 1TB/s. unfortunately, these speeds will take years to start working. To have an idea of how long it may take, let’s remember that 5G networks and technology started its development in 2008. So yeah, maybe 10 or 15 years from now, we will be able to download forty to fifty 4K quality movies to our devices in a second.

Source GSM Arena

Via GizChina