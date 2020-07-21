We have been getting rumors concerning the new Apple Glasses for quite a while. Some of these rumors suggest that these new AR glasses would be a great accessory that would boost privacy features, while others claim that they may be a powerful wearable product. Luckily, we have just laid our eyes on a patent application filed by Apple in 2016, which could give us an idea of what Apple wants to do with this new hardware.

The guys over at Appleinsider have found an interesting patent application from Apple. We can see that one of the features in the Apple Glasses would be able to make any surface into a virtual touch interface. Further, a person using these Glasses would be able to interact with the mixed virtual/real environment that they are looking at. This could be made possible with the help of an iPad or iPhone as an AR viewfinder, where the user would be able to interact with the AR environment while using a glove or finger sensors. However, finger to surface contact would be possible through infrared heat sensing.

“The present disclosure is related to a method and device for detecting a touch between at least part of a first object and at least part of a second object, wherein the at least part of the first object has a different temperature than the at least part of the second object. The method includes providing at least one thermal image of a portion of the second object, determining in at least part of the at least one thermal image a pattern which is indicative of a particular value or range of temperature or a particular value or range of temperature change, and using the determined pattern for detecting a touch between the at least part of the first object and the at least part of the second object.”

The Apple Glasses would also project controls onto real-world objects, and these would react to the user’s touch. This would be incredible, but let’s remember that it’s still just a patent, and we don’t always get to see patents become real working products or features.

