Key Takeaways Apollo Neuro's latest device, SmartVibes, aims to improve sleep quality and reduce stress levels by using AI to personalize vibrations that help ease the body into slumber and prevent disturbances during the night.

SmartVibes collaborates with Oura to gather data about the user's state of readiness and stress resilience, automatically turning on throughout the day to support the body's recovery from stress.

By utilizing touch receptors on the skin, SmartVibes sends gentle vibration signals to the brain, promoting feelings of safety and control while allowing users to achieve their desired mental state, whether it's calm, focused, energized, or ready for sleep.

Getting good sleep and reducing stress are essential for a healthy life. With this in mind, Apollo Neuro has introduced their latest device, SmartVibes. This device is aimed to calm down the body and restore balance to the nervous system. It harnesses Apollo Vibes technology, which the company claims is scientifically proven to enhance sleep quality and reduce stress levels.

This device uses AI to learn more about a person's stress levels and sleep quality and uses it to enhance sleep and support the body's recovery from stress. First, the AI gathers baseline health data and then generates personalized Vibes that evolve over time to improve the user's stress and sleep. Many struggle with falling asleep and staying asleep, but SmartVibes helps ease the body into slumber and employs AI to identify and prevent disturbances during the night.

The company has also partnered with Oura to gather more data about the user’s state of readiness, and how resilient they are to stress. Based on the input and the data it gathers, SmartVibes automatically turns on whenever required throughout the day to support the user’s body to recover from stress.

The device uses touch receptors on the skin to send gentle vibration signals to the brain that communicate safety and control, and allows the user to achieve the desired state — whether it's calm, relaxed, focused, energized, or ready for sleep.

SmartVibes for sleep is available as a membership to all Apollo wearable owners for $79.99 a year. SmartVibes for stress relief isn't available just yet, but the company plans to launch it soon (in November 2023). The company is running a promotional offer right now wherein you can grab the SmartVibes wearable for a discount of up to $70 until October 27, 2023.