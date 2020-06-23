APEX Legends

Apex Legends was released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in February last year as a free to play battle royale game. Now, it is all set to make its way to mobile by the end of this year. The news comes from a leaked video on Twitter by an Apex Legends leaks channel that has a conference call showing EA CEO Andrew Wilson talking about mobile gaming.

In the video, the company official reveals that EA is planning to soft-launch Apex Legends on mobile by the end of this year. For reference, the game is currently available on PC and consoles. To recall, EA had announced its plans to bring Apex Legends to mobile in May last year. However, it had not revealed a timeline.

The company CEO spoke about mobile gaming and plans of bringing several other games to the mobile platform. Moreover, these games are in various stages of development.

Source: Twitter

You May Also Like
Realme X50 Pro
Realme X50t spotted on Google Play Console listing, specs revealed
The phone is rumored to sport a 48MP primary camera.
All the PlayStation 5 games and accessories announced by Sony so far
Spider-Man Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil Village, NBA 2K21, and more. Here’s the full list of PlayStation 5 games:
Pocketnow Daily: Apple to CHANGE the Mac COMPLETELY at WWDC? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the changes Apple could announce during the next WWDC, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 without stylus support and more