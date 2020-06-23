Apex Legends was released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in February last year as a free to play battle royale game. Now, it is all set to make its way to mobile by the end of this year. The news comes from a leaked video on Twitter by an Apex Legends leaks channel that has a conference call showing EA CEO Andrew Wilson talking about mobile gaming.

In the video, the company official reveals that EA is planning to soft-launch Apex Legends on mobile by the end of this year. For reference, the game is currently available on PC and consoles. To recall, EA had announced its plans to bring Apex Legends to mobile in May last year. However, it had not revealed a timeline.

The company CEO spoke about mobile gaming and plans of bringing several other games to the mobile platform. Moreover, these games are in various stages of development.

Source: Twitter