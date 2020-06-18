Apex Legends is one the biggest battle royale games right now, and also a breakout hit from Respawn with a huge player base. But there is more good news coming the way of Apex Legends players. During the EA Play Live event, it was announced that the game is coming to Steam.

Yes, Apex Legends is finally coming to Steam, the world’s biggest store for PC games. But that’s not all. Respawn dropped another major news by announcing that Apex Legends is arriving on a new platform – Nintendo Switch. Apex Legends will come to Nintendo’s handheld console and Steam in the fall season.

And just in case you were wondering, cross-play support will be available across all platforms. So yeah, you can play Apex Legends with friends on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Also, the Lost Treasures Collection Event kicks off on June 23. Get ready to plunder some ancient treasure!