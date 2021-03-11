Twitter’s live voice-based chatroom feature, Spaces – the Clubhouse rival – was launched late last year. Since then, the company has either kept it in closed beta testing phase or rolled it out to a select few users. It was only recently that Twitter expanded the feature outside of iOS to the Android app. However, there might be a significant number of users like me who haven’t received access to host their own Spaces on neither iOS nor Android. That could be changing now.

According to a report from The Verge, Twitter is contemplating letting anyone start their own Space. The report says that they overheard the news in a Twitter Space itself. While the plans aren’t final, the crux of it is that the company is trying to get its Clubhouse rival into a state where anyone can host a Twitter Space starting in April. Meanwhile, if you see a Space on your timeline you can join it at any time.

Twitter Spaces is a new feature, and ahead of the global rollout, Twitter is looking for ways to improve its offering. The company recently revealed that it plans to build a way to natively record conversations. Hence, Twitter could soon allow you to record your Space. It could then be edited and uploaded as a podcast by the host.

“I think it should be a choice,” says Kayvon Beykpour, head of consumer product at Twitter. “If you think that the conversation was worth playing back, you ought to be able to do that. I personally am a little bit more bullish on two things. One, obviously the host should be able to save it and do whatever they want. Maybe you host a Space, you save it, then want to go edit it. You should be able to do that.”