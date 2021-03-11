Twitter’s live voice-based chatroom feature, Spaces – the Clubhouse rival – was launched late last year. Since then, the company has either kept it in closed beta testing phase or rolled it out to a select few users. It was only recently that Twitter expanded the feature outside of iOS to the Android app. However, there might be a significant number of users like me who haven’t received access to host their own Spaces on neither iOS nor Android. That could be changing now.

According to a report from The Verge, Twitter is contemplating letting anyone start their own Space. The report says that they overheard the news in a Twitter Space itself. While the plans aren’t final, the crux of it is that the company is trying to get its Clubhouse rival into a state where anyone can host a Twitter Space starting in April. Meanwhile, if you see a Space on your timeline you can join it at any time.

Twitter Spaces is a new feature, and ahead of the global rollout, Twitter is looking for ways to improve its offering. The company recently revealed that it plans to build a way to natively record conversations. Hence, Twitter could soon allow you to record your Space. It could then be edited and uploaded as a podcast by the host.

“I think it should be a choice,” says Kayvon Beykpour, head of consumer product at Twitter. “If you think that the conversation was worth playing back, you ought to be able to do that. I personally am a little bit more bullish on two things. One, obviously the host should be able to save it and do whatever they want. Maybe you host a Space, you save it, then want to go edit it. You should be able to do that.”




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
Facebook pocketnow
Facebook is busy cloning an already-cloned Instagram feature for its own app
Facebook is working on its own version of Instagram Reels for the main app.
spaces twitter
Twitter contemplates letting users record their Spaces
Twitter does record conversations. However, it retains them for 30 days for moderation purposes.
facebook campaign
Facebook wants you to believe that ads are good in the name of small businesses
Facebook argues that personalized ads are how users discover new products, and that is also how small businesses reach new customers.