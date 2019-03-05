AnTuTu crowns Xiaomi Mi 9 as best performer

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 looks to be the best chipset you can get in the Android phone market right now and we’re looking at multiple device makers tuning and tweaking performance as much as possible to beat the rest in the benchmarks.

One such platform, China’s AnTuTu, has released its top ten performing devices for the month of February and has seen two Snap 855 phones come to the top: the Xiaomi Mi 9 and the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT. Both phones scored above the 350,000-point threshold and beat out last month’s winner, Nubia’s Red Magic Mars — a Snapdragon 845 phone with a vapor cooling system.

The following four on the list — the Huawei Mate 20, the Honor V20, the Honor Mate 20 X and the Honor Magic 2 — utilize the Kirin 980 chipset. Others such as the ASUS ROG Phone, Xiaomi Black Shark Helo and Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition use the Snapdragon 845.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10, which has the Snapdragon 855 in some units depending on region, is currently shipping out to customers.