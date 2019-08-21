Another Samsung foldable clamshell design pops up to counter the RAZR

Samsung is no stranger to clamshell smartphones with its W models. We’ve got the popular Samsung W2018, W2017, and older models, which were extremely pricey, and sadly confined to a couple of Asian markets. With all of that experience to back it up, the company might be looking to adapt the form factor to current trends, and, at the same time, counter Motorola’s RAZR foldable clamshell device expected to launch later this year.

This is not the first time we are hearing about a possible Samsung foldable clamshell smartphone. Reports have been flooding in about a possible 6.2-inch clamshell design coming out of Samsung’s R&D labs, but a recently uncovered patent filing seems to bring further confirmation of the cheabol’s plans.

Just like the upcoming RAZR, it would have an external display for notifications, which could measure around one inch in diagonal. This particular report is talking about a possible 6.7-inch display that would be mass produced in the first half of next year, with a possible release around that time frame. If the report is accurate, it would still allow Motorola and its RAZR one or two quarters to win the hearts of those who prefer the clamshell form factor, but with 2019/2020 technology.

More mock-ups can be found at the source link below.