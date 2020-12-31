There are two things at the moment that seem never-ending. First, the number of quarantine days. Second, the number of Redmi Note 9 series smartphones. Early this year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 series in India with three models. Soon after, it introduced a few budget offerings in the same series. Later in the year, it announced the Redmi Note 9 5G series in China that also included three phones. Now, another Redmi 9 series phone with the moniker Redmi Note 9T is on its way for a global launch.

The Redmi Note 9T has been spotted on the Geekbench listing, which hints that the phone is a rehashed version of the Redmi Note 9 5G launched in China. The listing also suggests that the supposed Global variant will come with an older version of Android. As per Geekbench, the upcoming phone has a model number M2007J22G. A device with the same model number has already passed Thailand’s NBTC and Malaysia’s SIRIM certifications. The former revealed that the device could debut as Redmi Note 9T 5G.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Redmi Note 9T 5G will have 4GB of RAM and run on an ARM MT6853T processor. Gizmochina reports that a similar Geekbench listing of Redmi Note 9 5G before its launch revealed that the processor is MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U 5G. However, the 4GB variant doesn’t exist in China. It is only selling in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants in the home market. In the listing, the device scored 598 points and 1760 points in single-core and multi-core scores respectively. Plus, it runs Android 10. The phone is said to be launched in January 2021.

The Redmi Note 9T is likely to feature a .53-inch FHD+ LCD display with a top-left punch-hole upfront. It could have a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.