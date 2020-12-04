Redmi 9 Power

Redmi 9 series has been growing at a rate of TWS earphones in the market. While Xiaomi recently announced the Redmi Note 9 5G lineup in China, it might now bring another Redmi 9 smartphone to India. The latest rumor suggests that Redmi 9 Power could be launched in the country on December 15. As per the leaks and rumors, it will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G that was also launched alongside the 5G series in China last week, which is itself very similar to the global POCO M3 model, so if the Redmi 9 series confuses you, you are not the only one.

The development comes from tipster Mikul Sharma who took to Twitter to reveal the launch date of the upcoming Redmi 9 Power. He wrote, “Exclusive] provided there’s no last moment change, the Redmi 9 Power is launching in India on December 15.”

If the Redmi 9 Power is indeed a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G (China variant), then it will feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 graphics processor. It has up to 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP tertiary sensor. It is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dual stereo speaker setup.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 02.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C port and a headphone jack. As for the sensors, it includes ambient light, acceleration sensor, gyroscope, distance sensor, electronic compass, and more. It measures 162.3 x 77.28 x 9.6mm and weighs 198grams.

