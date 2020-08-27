Today, Redmi announced its Redmi 9 budget phone in India. Soon after, tipster Ishan Agarwal took to Twitter to reveal that the Redmi 9i is coming soon to. Citing his leak, Pricebaba has revealed the specifications of the upcoming phone.

The Redmi 9i could be a rebranded Redmi 9A that debuted in other markets last month. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It could be powered by the Helio G25 SoC and run MIUI 12 based on Android 10. It might pack a 5,000mAh battery and sport a single 13MP rear camera.

Exclusive for @Pricebaba:



Xiaomi is gearing up for Redmi 9i Launch in India!



Check out the storage variants and colour options it will be available in, in the article linked below: https://t.co/qAElZN71uD — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 27, 2020

According to the speculations, Redmi 9i will launch in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants in India. It could be made available in Nature Green, Sea Blue, and Midnight Black color options. It could be priced under Rs 8,000 in the country.

