Realme recently launched the Realme C12 and Realme C15 budget phones in India. It looks like the company will soon add another model to its C-series. The Realme C17 has been spotted on Geekbench. It is listed with RMX2101 as the model number. The phone can be expected to arrive in the coming weeks. The Geekbench listing also indicates some of the key specifications of the device. A device with this model number was also spotted on a certification website earlier. It indicated the name ‘Realme C17’.

According to the listing, the Realme C17 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. It could come with 6GB RAM and run Android 10 out of the box. Further, the device scored 253 and 1248 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The listing was uploaded on September 10. However, apart from this information, it doesn’t reveal anything else.

Realme C12 and C15 are the latest C-series smartphones in the budget-oriented Realme lineup. The phones are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively. The Realme C17 is likely to be positioned above these two smartphones. The same is indicated by the naming scheme. Realme could also launch a lower RAM variant for the Realme C17 than the one that has been spotted on Geekbench. It will help the company keep its pricing aggressive.

The two latest Realme C-series devices share a lot of traits such as a huge 6,000mAh battery, MediaTek’s Helio G35 SoC, and a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top. However, the Realme C15 brings support for 18W fast charging. Further, it also sports a more powerful camera hardware.

Source: Geekbencch