Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL leak once more, as camera details surface

If you’re tired of all the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL leaks, it should all end soon. Today Google will finally unveil the phones we all seem to know so well. But before that, Evan Blass published renders for both devices, in all three colors. You can see them in the gallery below. We have the white variant with a mint-colored button, the black version, and the new “Pink Sand” flavor with the orange button. You can also see the default wallpapers on the display matching the color of the device, and featuring the big number three.

9to5google on the other hand is diving deep into some of the upcoming camera details. An earlier leak already hinted the upcoming “Top Shot” feature, which will snap pictures before and after you press the shutter button. This will ensure you get the best frame, but putting machine learning and AI to good use.

Photobooth (like on Apple’s Macs) will ensure that you only get the best selfies and with the help of the wide-angle front camera, the “super selfies” will be overall better. Another feature is the “Super res zoom”, which will most likely, according to the report, be some sort of AI-assisted zoom feature. Last, but not least, there will also be a “subject tracking auto-focus”, which will follow the subject while keeping it sharp.

Below you can see a comparison of camera features put together with 9to5google, and if you scroll down you will see the renders leaked by Evan Blass.