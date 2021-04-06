Since the launch of the OnePlus 9 series, the company has rolled out several updates for its vanilla 9 and 9 Pro models. The first update included a bunch of connectivity, camera, and system improvements, alongside a few bug fixes for the two devices. Within the next seven days, the company rolled out another update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It included the March 2021 Android security patch, optimizations, and more bug fixes. Now, OnePlus is rolling out yet another update for its latest handsets. This update brings improvements and bug fixes.

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 update for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro in India. It brings improvements in power consumption performance to extend the battery life, and in the camera shooting and recording experience. Plus, it fixes known issues and improved system stability. It improves the stability of telecommunication functions and the WLAN transmission performance and stability. Here is the complete changelog:

System Improved the power consumption performance to extend the battery life Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Camera Improved the shooting and recording experience

Network Improved the stability of telecommunication functions Improved the WLAN transmission performance and stability



As always, this is an OTA update, which is rolling out in an incremental manner. It is likely to be rolled out for a small percentage of the OnePlus 9 users initially. Hence, ensuring OnePlus that it doesn’t have any major issues. Once confirmed that the update is stable, it should roll out to more devices and regions soon.

Meanwhile, if you have purchased the OnePlus 9 or are planning to get one soon, we recommend you get a case too. We’ve compiled a list of the best OnePlus 9 cases available in the market right now. OnePlus 9 Pro owners need not worry, we have a list of the best cases for them too.