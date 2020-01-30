Google is killing off the ‘One Today’ donation app. The app-based donation system will be shut down in one week, on February 6.

Google’s One Today app made it really easy to support nonprofit charities since its availability in 2013. However, a decline in the use of One Today over the years triggered Google to shut it down.

One Today app not only allowed for easy donations, but it also hosted projects with photos and videos showing how a user’s donation is helping the cause.

By February 6, 100% of funds donated prior will be sent to the relevant nonprofit organizations. After the closing date, all projects will be deleted and the app turned off.

Source: Android Police