Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge+ were launched back in April. Now, a new rumor suggests that the company is preparing a new variant in the series.. Motorola Edge Lite could be in works. It has been spotted on FCC.

Tipster Mukul Sharma shared that a Motorola phone with model number (XT2075-3) had appeared on FCC. Further, the listing of the XT2075-3 on a European retail website was also spotted, which says the device will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The model number likely belongs to the Motorola Edge Lite.

More information regarding the smartphone, including the specifications, come from Pricebaba. The smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. It is also said to be a 5G-enabled device. Further, it is likely to come equipped with a curved display.