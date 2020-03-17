Up next
Yesterday’s Motorola Edge leak revealed its waterfall display and some of its internals, but now we’re getting new reports centered around the same device.

The report, with the image below, confirms the curved edges of the display, as well as the presence of the punch-hole housing the 25MP selfie shooter. More interesting things are going on around the back (main picture above), where we’ll reportedly find a main 64MP shooter, an ultra-wide 16MP unit, as well as an 8MP macro lens. Additionally, there’s also an LED flash and laser autofocus assist.

The report also confirms some of the previously suggested specs. It talks about a 6.67-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as the 4,500mAh battery.

Source: Mobilissimo

