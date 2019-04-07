Another Lite OPPO Reno gets certified by TENAA

TENAA certified a Lite OPPO Reno model not so long ago, and now two more have popped up, making this mystery device even more intriguing. While chances are it’s the same model as last week, but with different specs, it could be a completely different phone.

Packing a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen and in-display fingerprint sensor, this device is powered by the Snapdragon 710 chip and has 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the front-facer is a pop-up 16MP unit, while the main shooters are a 16MP and a 2MP camera. The storage option mentioned is 128GB, and the battery is rated 3,680mAh.

Rumor has it the Reno family will consist of a main, flagship-grade device, that will come in pair with a toned-down, Lite version of the OPPO Reno. There might also be a 5G version in the works, but these lighter versions keep popping up at TENAA. On April 11, the company is supposed to unveil this new family of products, which should clear the mystery once and for all.