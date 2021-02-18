Huawei_Mate_X2_teaser

Huawei has yet again teased the design of its upcoming foldable smartphone, the Mate X2. The company has already confirmed that it will launch the phone on February 22 in China. The device will be vastly different from its predecessor. According to the official poster from Huawei, the Mate X2 will be an inward-foldable phone rather than featuring the outward-folding design found on the Mate X and Mate Xs. Now, a new Mate X2 teaser reiterates on the leaks.

According to the teaser image posted by Huawei on Weibo, the Mate X2 will feature a screen that folds inwards instead of the outward-folding display found on the Mate X. Earlier leaked images of the device have hinted that the folded display would look like the Xperia 1 II with a pill-shaped punch hole. This display is seen to have dual selfie cameras in the hole-punch cutout. It seems to feature a 21:9 aspect ratio on the outer display. 

Huawei Mate X2 render
HUAWEI Mate X2 concept render based on patent diagrams (Credit: LetsGoDigital / Ben Geskin)

The Huawei Mate X2 could feature a 6.45-inch (of 2,270×1,160 pixels) outer display and an 8.01-inch (2,480×2,200 pixels) inner foldable display. It is tipped to come with a quad rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary camera. It could be accompanied by 16MP, 12MP, and 8MP sensors. The foldable might pack a 4,400 mAh battery, which is most likely a two-cell unit – that will have support for 66W fast charging.

Huawei has already confirmed that the Mate X2 foldable will be powered by its Kirin 9000 SoC, which is based on the 5nm process and employs a 1+3+4 tri-cluster core design. The upcoming phone is likely to cost north of $2000. It is all set to be launched on February 22, which is Monday of next week. The device will make its debut in China.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
