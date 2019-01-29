Android

Galaxy S10+ leaks again in another real-life picture

In case you needed one more “in the wild” picture of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10+, after last week’s extensive leak, here you go. Thankfully this is not another photo taken by Mr. Blurrycam, but rather a decent full-frontal snap of the dual-front-facing camera bearing Galaxy S10+.

You can spot them in the top right corner, and, in addition to the minimalistic bezels, that’s pretty much all this photo reveals. You’ll also notice that the notification icons are aligned with the dual cameras, meaning they leave a little bit more space between them and the top bezel.

It will not only be interesting to see how apps handle that, but we’re curious how full screen videos will play, either from the gallery, or from YouTube. Less than a month to go!

