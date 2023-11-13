We have more amazing deals for those interested in taking the entertainment on the go, as you can currently score $100 in instant savings on some of Anker’s best portable projectors. First up, we have the very affordable Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector, which arrives with a $500 price tag. However, you can take one home for just $400 by adding the on-page coupon to get you $100 in instant savings.

Anker’s Nebula Solar Portable 10800 Projector is an excellent option for those who want to enjoy their favorite content in Full HD resolution and a screen size that will go up to 120 inches. This might not be the best option for watching movies during the day. Still, it will be more than great for those dark nights thanks to its 400 ANSI Lumen image that also supports 4K. You also get some neat features like autofocus and keystone correction and three hours of playtime, making it an excellent budget-friendly alternative.

Of course, you can also pick up the smaller and more portable NEBULA by Anker Capsule 3 Laser 1080p mini smart TV projector that’s now available for $700 after receiving an 8 percent discount and a $40 coupon. This model will also deliver excellent image quality, a screen size of up to 120 inches, and 2.5 hours of non-stop playback. However, I suggest you pair it with a Bluetooth speaker to get a better experience anywhere you want to take yours. For instance, I use this projector with the Soundcore Motion X600 portable Bluetooth speaker, and it delivers outstanding performance, even when I’m using it with my Nintendo Switch or my PlayStation.

Another excellent option, and one of my favorite portable projectors, is the XGIMI Halo+ 1080P Portable Projector, which packs a punch in every category, and you can now get yours for $720 with the latest $130 discount. This model will deliver a bright 700ISO Lumen image, and its Harman Kardon Speakers will also deliver great sound that will be more than enough to transform your room for a great home-theater experience. It also features auto keystone correction, autofocus, intelligent screen alignment, and more.