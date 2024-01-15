Having a robot vacuum at home is one of the best things you can do to make your life easier, as it will take care of picking up any kind of dirt, debris, or leftover chips that end up on the floor. It is also quite convenient for those who own a special little furry friend, as these wonderful pieces of tech will keep your floors sparkling clean. The best part is that you can now take one home for as low as $140 with the latest savings applied to the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX and other excellent Anker products.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest offers will get you a massive 44 percent discount on the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX, which now sells for $140, which means you get to score $110 in instant savings. This robot vacuum cleaner arrives with an ultra-thin design that will help it fit into tight spaces, powerful suction power of up to 2,000 Pa, bounce navigation, and a long-lasting battery that will keep it going for up to 100 minutes while using standard suction on hard floors, and will hold up to 400ml in its dustbin, so you don’t have to be cleaning it all the time.

Now, if you want to keep your hands clean, you can also opt for a more powerful eufy Clean X8 Pro Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Station, which currently goes for $450 thanks to a 31 percent discount, which translates to $150 in instant savings. This model comes with Twin-Turbine 2× 4,000 Pa suction power, laser navigation, and more. Or get the more affordable and powerful eufy Clean L60 Robotic Vacuum for $200 with a 29 percent discount. This model doesn’t arrive with a self-emptying station, but it will be perfect for pet owners, as it will pick up everything on its path.

You can also enjoy your favorite tunes while cleaning your home, as you can use your savings to pick up a new Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus Outdoor Speaker, which now sells for just $140. This powerful speaker will deliver powerful audio with 80W of sound, up to 20 hours of battery life, water and dust resistance, Type-C connectivity, and more.