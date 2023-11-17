Black Friday deals are officially here, and the best part is that they’re going to stick around for longer, so you can take your time and choose what’s best for you. Today’s best savings start with Anker, as the Chinese electronics manufacturer has kicked off this sales event with up to 60 percent price cuts on select products. You will find many options, including USB-C hubs, power banks, cables, wireless chargers, charging stations, portable power stations, projectors, and more.

Anker 563 USB-C Hub $74 $150 Save $76 This hub is perfect for the latest Macs and Windows-powered laptops that support USB-C connectivity, as it features 100W PD, dual 4K HDMI ports, 5Gbps data ports, and more.

$74 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Anker’s best Black Friday deals are now available at Amazon.com, where you will score massive savings on almost anything you can think of. Today’s best discount arrives with the Anker USB-C to HDMI Adapter, which now sells for $20 thanks to a $30 price drop. However, you might be more interested in a larger, more powerful USB-C hub with many more ports, which is why we recommend you check out the Anker 563 USB-C Hub, now selling for just $74, thanks to a massive 51 percent discount. This hub usually sells for $150, so you get to score $75 in instant savings, and it is perfect for the latest Macs and Windows-powered laptops that support USB-C connectivity. You get 100W PD, dual 4K HDMI ports, 5Gbps data ports, and more.

You will also find amazing deals on the company’s best projectors, starting with the Anker Cosmos Full HD 1080p Home Entertainment Projector, now selling for $450, thanks to a very compelling 36 percent discount. The Capsule 3 Laser 1080p Mini Smart TV Projector is also an excellent option for $580 thanks to a 28 percent discount, and you get up to 30 percent savings on projector stands when you add promo code BFCPD0730 or BFCPD0715 at check out. So head over to Amazon.com and see if anything might interest you.