Anker’s Soundcore brand announced a brand new product called Soundcore Frames. It’s sunglasses that can wirelessly connect to your smartphone and allow you to listen to music while on the go. The new pair of glasses will be available in 10 different designs and will be available from mid-November from Anker’s website, Amazon and BestBuy.

The SoundCore Frames are essentially wireless earbuds in a glasses form factor. It’s not very new per se, Bose and other manufacturers made similar audio, wearable devices in the past with some success. The lens offer polarized, blue-light filters, and a prescription lens will also be available. Each frame style will sell for $49.99 each, and the company will let everyone try one on virtually using the Soundcore app on Android or iOS.

Each temple houses two speakers, and Anker promises that music will not leak out while listening to music, although as is the case with such products, listening to music on high volumes will almost certainly let others near you hear what you’re listening to so be aware.

The battery life is expected to be around 5.5 hours on continuous playback, and the glasses are IPX4 water-resistant, which means that the glasses can survive a bit of rain, but likely not a full-on shower. The Frames can be controlled using tap and swipe controls on the temples, much like how other similar “smart audio glasses” work.

It remains to be seen how this will work out for Anker’s Soundcore division since this is the company’s first attempt at such a new product category. We don’t have any more details on pairing or any other specifications, but we should find out more about the device once it becomes available later in mid-November. The Soundcore Frames will retail for $200.

What do you think, do such devices have a place on the market? Would you consider picking one up? Let us know in the comments below!