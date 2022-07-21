Anker Nebula projectors are now available for just $200

Most of us drool over the idea of having our own in-house cinema, where we can sit on our favorite couch, grab our favorite drink, chips, popcorn, or whatever we want, and enjoy our favorite movies or series. However, buying a smart TV that’s large enough to make this cinematic experience close to the real deal may be a bit too much for most budgets. Still, there are other, more affordable options to consider, as you can also check out the latest savings on Anker’s Nebula projectors that are now selling for as low as $200.

You can currently score up to $300 savings on the latest and best Anker Nebula projectors, starting with the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater/Entertainment Projector, which comes packed with Android TV 9.0, Dolby Digital Plus, 360-degree of True 3D Audio, HDR10, HLG and support for more than 5,000 apps. This 4K projector now sells for $1,200. It delivers a bright 150-inch image thanks to its 1,500 ANSI Lumen, amazing sound with four 10W speakers, HDMI, USB, DC IN, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Chromecast connectivity. The best part is that you can also add a new Fire TV Stick to your cart to make your new projector enjoy all the goodies that come with Fire TV.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater Enjoy a real cinematic experience in your home with the Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater, which will deliver fantastic image and audio quality to enjoy your favorite media content.

If you want more affordable options, consider going for the Nebula by Anker Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector that sells for $430 after receiving a 22 percent discount representing $120 savings. This model will deliver a 720p image extending up to 100-inch and other great goodies. However, suppose that’s still too much for your budget. In that case, you can also consider going for the Anker NEBULA Capsule Max, Pint-Sized Wi-Fi Mini Projector, which sells for $376 after a $94 discount. Or check out the Anker Nebula Apollo Wi-Fi Mini Projector 200 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector, which goes for $260 after receiving a 25 percent discount.

Finally, the most affordable options are the NEBULA Anker Capsule, Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector, and the Anker Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector, which sell for $222 and $200, after scoring a 26 and 29 percent discount, respectively.