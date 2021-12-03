Anker home theater projectors are currently on sale

There are currently several Anker projectors on sale over at Amazon.com, which means that it is a great moment to start your new home theater project. First up, we have the powerful Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater/Entertainment Projector that is currently receiving a $300 discount when you add the on-page coupon on the products landing page. This projector features Android TV 9.0 with support for more than 5 thousand apps, Dolby Digital Plus, 360 degrees of true 3D audio, HDR10, and 1500 ANSI Lumen images. Depending on what works best for you, you will be able to mount this projector on a tripod mount, a table mount, or a ceiling mount. You also get a remote control, adjustable image size, as you will be able to max out your content at up to 150 inches. And the best part is that you will be able to enjoy all your favorite content from your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, ESPN, Disney+, and more.

Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater Nebula Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector

The next best option comes as the Nebula Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector that will deliver 720p images at up to 100-inches to watch your favorite content. This option is getting a $100 discount with the on-page coupon, meaning that you can pick one up for $450. The Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector, is another excellent option that currently sells for $580. However, if you are a Prime user, you will receive $150 instant savings, meaning that you can pick one up for $430. This projector will deliver a 200 ANSI Lumen image with a 720p resolution that can also be expanded to 100-inches.

Other deals include the Anker Nebula Astro Mini Portable Projector that will be great for your kids. It will deliver 2.5 hours of battery luge, a portable design, and more for just $200 after an $80 discount. And if you want another 4K option, you can also consider the Anker Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector that is also receiving a $100 discount, meaning that you can purchase one for $500.