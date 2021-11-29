Save up to 40% on these Anker chargers this Cyber Monday

Most phones no longer come with a wall charger inside the box, and even if you're lucky enough to get one, chances are, it will likely be a slow 5W charger. While those slow chargers get the job done, it will take three times longer to juice up the smartphone, compared to a 10-20W fast adapter.

During this Cyber Monday, Anker is offering up to 40% off on its fast wall, wireless and portable chargers. If you've been waiting to pick up a new charger for your new device, this may be the best time, and you can also save a few bucks. We've also got a dedicated list for the best iPhone 13 chargers, and also have a different list for the best iPhone 13 MagSafe accessories if you're interested.

All of the chargers mentioned in this article will work with all iPhone and Android devices, but some may not charge at the full charging speed due to limitations by the device's manufacturer or because of the charging standard that is supported.

Anker Nano 20W in a tiny package It can charge your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 up to 3x faster than the 5W Apple adapter, and it also fast chargers other Android devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Series, Google's Pixels and more. PowerPort III Nano with Charging Cable 20W Nano with a cable This is also a 20W fast charger, and it's a great choice if you also need a spare charging cable to charge your iPhone or iPad. This is specifically a great deal for Apple users, since it comes with a 6ft USB-C to Lightning cable. If you want to use it with Android devices, you'll have to either pick up a USB-C cable separately, or get the Anker Nano, and a USB-C cable. PowerPort III 2-Port 12W with Charging Cable 2-Ports for more devices The 2-port PowerPort III is a fantastic deal if you want to charge two devices simultaneously, and it comes with a 3ft MFi Certified Lightning cable, and the charger itself features a foldable plug, so it won't stab you when you put it in your backpack while you're on the go. The charging speed is slower than the Nano, but it's still a lot faster than some provided 5W chargers. PowerWave Stand (2 Pack) Up to 10W Wireless Power The PowerWave Stand is one of the most popular wireless chargers on the market. It has a great build quality, and it supports 10W charging, and it's compatible with most Qi-Certified smartphones, including all iPhones and Android devices such as the Galaxy series, Pixels, and more. The stand comes with 2 charging cables, but you'll need your own charging AC adapter. PowerWave Pad Up to 10W Wireless Power If you're not a fan of standing wireless chargers, the PowerWave Pad is a great alternative. It offers all of the same benefits as the stand, but in a pad format. It comes with a 4ft charging Cable, but like most wireless chargers, you'll need your own AC adapter. PowerWave 3-in-1 Stand Charge three devices at once This 3-in-1 stand is used by a lot of power users who want to charge their smartphones, wireless earbuds, and Apple Watches all in one simple dock. It comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable, but you'll need your own Apple Watch charger and an AC adapter. PowerWave Magnetic Pad Magnets The PowerWave Magnetic Pad is specifically made for the iPhone 12 and iPhones 13 Series, which have a unique MagSafe technology. The magnets can snap onto the back of the device, making it far easier to charge. It has a built-in 5ft USB-C cable, so if you already have a fast charging adapter, you're ready to go. PowerCore Essential 20,000 mAh Essential when you need more The PowerCore Essential portable charger is perfect for those always on-the-go, and it has two USB-A ports. For input, there's a MicroUSB and a USB-C port, and the 20,000 mAh capacity is the maximum you can carry on a plane. PowerCore 13,000 mAh Tiny Portable Charger If you don't need 20,000 mAh, the PowerCore offers 13,000 in a far smaller and lighter package. It comes with two USB-A ports, and a micro USB port to juice it back up. It's great if portability is a priority, and you need more power when traveling, or just for backup.

Other products worth mentioning

Anker PowerPort +1 with QuickCharge 3.0 Save $2 If you specifically need Quick Charge 3.0 compatibility, the PowerPort +1 is an excellent option, and you can now save $2 on this excellent charger.

Anker PowerPort with 4 Ports Save $6 If one or two ports aren't enough for your power needs, Anker also makes a 4-port version of its charger that can deliver up to 40W combined for four different devices. It's great if you want to charge your phone, tablet, earbuds and your smartwatch.

Our Recommendation

These are some of the best deals on Anker fast chargers, portable power banks, and wireless chargers that we could find. Most of these devices support Android devices, iPhones, and even iPads and other tablets from different manufacturers. If you're looking for the absolute best deal, the Anker Nano may be the best and smaller package. When it gets to the ultimate wireless charger, the PowerWave 3-in-1 Stand is a fantastic option that offers everything all at once in a stylish package.