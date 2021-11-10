Anker CEO: Charging speeds to fall to 20 minutes with new GaN chargers

The CEO of Anker, Steven Yang, was interviewed recently and said that charging times will fall to 20 minutes thanks to a new generation of Gallium Nitride (GaN) chargers. The technology is already used by companies such as Apple, and more phone makers are expected to change over in the near future.

TheVerge did an interview with Steven Yang, the CEO of Anker who revealed some of his predictions and how Anker copes with chargers, certification programs, and how the technology would evolve in the coming months and years ahead (via 9to5Mac). The interview focused mostly on the company itself, but there were some charger and Apple-related questions.

Yang was asked how Anker’s sales were impacted once Apple stopped including them in the box.

“Yes — [we sell] a lot more, because this is a new category. Previously, a lot of users didn’t buy a charger by itself. Per our survey, about 50 percent of those users still just go back to using their old chargers, because they have saved some over the years. But more and more people are starting to shop for individual chargers.”

Yang also said that there is a trend toward higher-wattage chargers, due to fast-charging methods that are used by a wide variety of manufacturers. He also said that the technology would improve further in the coming years, thanks to the advancements made with GaN technology.

“We sold a lot of GaN chargers already in the past few years, and we launched the second generation — we call them GaN2 — earlier this year. GaN2 chargers can now do 65 watts in a very small cubic space as well. We’re actually about to launch GaN3 next year, which will bring the charger size even smaller and increase the power rating as well. As you probably can see, devices are becoming more power-hungry and charging at a higher speed. Ten years ago, chargers were 5-watt. Then it was 10, and Apple has put it up to 20. The other Android brands brought it up to 40-60 watts. I think talking about wattage is not a customer-friendly approach. Instead, we talk about charging time. The charge time used to be around three hours, but it’s been brought down to roughly one hour and 20 minutes with the 20-watt chargers, and then reduced to about 30-40 minutes with the 40-60 watt chargers. Even more adventurous brands are doing 120-watt, which would get the phone fully charged in less than 20 minutes.”

The full interview can be read on TheVerge.