Last week, WhatsApp announced a host of new features. These were said to arrive for users over the course of the next few weeks. The first feature to make its way to the users is animated stickers. WhatsApp took to Twitter to announce the latest development.

The animated stickers were one of the most demanded features on the app. In the teaser video released by WhatsApp last week, the animated stickers resembled those in Telegram. However, it is a welcome move.

Animated stickers are available now. pic.twitter.com/gYNQyqCoe6 — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) July 8, 2020

WhatsApp says, “People use a lot of stickers while chatting on WhatsApp, crores of stickers are sent every day. We are now launching animated stickers which will add four moons to your chat.”

Other features that are arriving soon are dark mode on WhatsApp Web and Desktop, bettery group video calling than before and ‘Status’ feature on KaiOS.