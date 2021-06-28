Angry Birds is undoubtedly one of the most popular mobile games of all time, and the game now seems to be flying into Huawei’s AppGallery. Thanks to the new partnership between the two giant companies, the popular game, played by millions worldwide, will now be available on Huawei devices.

Angry Birds has been downloaded over 4.5 billion times across the world, and it will now finally be available on AppGallery. This will be the first game from Rovio, the company behind Angry Birds, to publish it on Huawei’s app store. It’s important to point out that the Angry Bird movie is already available on Huawei Video. Huawei users will also soon be able to customize their phones using Huawei Themes to display dedicated Angry Birds 2 branding, while customers with Huawei smartwatches and bands will be able to download Angry Birds 2 watch faces.

Huawei is supporting the launch of the game with unique ways of helping users experience and interact with the Angry Birds brand outside of the app store. In addition, players in Europe will be able to claim 50% cash back on the first in-game transaction, and 20% on other transactions.

The press release also mentions that the AppGallery now has 500% more games available now on the platform compared to a year ago, which is very impressive. The store was also recently completely redesigned and offers a new look. Huawei says that it is working closely with over 4 million registered developers to constantly bring new content to the platform, with over 134,000 applications now integrated with HMS, Huawei’s property mobile services platform.

It’s impressive that Huawei was able to form a partnership with Rovio, one of the biggest names in the industry. If anything, this is proof that the platform seems to be in the green, and the numbers also show us that it has grown exponentially over the past year alone.