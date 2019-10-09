Android

Andy Rubin teases ultra-tall phone. Is this the Essential Phone 2?

The Android co-founder, now behind the Essential phone, is teasing a device on Twitter, as seen in the images above and below. Could this be the Essential Phone 2, or is this a completely different product? The approach is different alright, something Rubin calls “radically different formfactor”, which makes Sony’s CinemaWide display with a 21:9 aspect ratio run for the hills!

In case the tall form factor doesn’t immediately capture your attention, then maybe the color selection will, Rubin calling it “GEM Colorshift material”. No other details were shared, like specs or dimensions, but a relatively large camera hump can be seen on the back, with what appears to be a fingerprint scanner underneath it.

The official Essential Twitter account chimed in shortly after Rubin’s tweet, confirming that this will indeed be an Essential Phone. Despite looking close to final, Essential confirmed that the device is “in early testing”, and that more details will be shared in the future.

Now that Essential has our attention, we’d love to know more about the UI, which seems to be card-based, and optimized for the narrow and tall display.

