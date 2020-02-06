The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event will take place on February 11th, and we are sure that we will see some amazing new devices. Now, it seems that Samsung won’t be the only company to present something new and exciting, as Android is also joining the show.

Android has told us to expect something exciting during the next Galaxy Unpacked event in a tweet. Yes, we may see the arrival of the new Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the Samsung Galaxy Z flip, and the new Galaxy Buds+, but we may also receive a new feature on behalf of Android. Rumors mention the possibility of native Google Duo video chat support in the new Galaxy phones. We have also seen some reports from South Korea, suggesting that the company is working on a new format of video messaging, or we may see a new optimized interface for foldable devices.

Source GSM Arena

Via Tweeter