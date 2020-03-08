Android is an open ecosystem, which works both in its favour and against. One such drawback is the number of vulnerabilities that come with such a design. As per a report from TheBestVPN, Android was the most vulnerable operating system last year.

A total of 414 security vulnerabilities were reported for Android in 2019, followed by Debian Linux at 360 and Windows Server 2016 at 357. Notably, Android also accounted for the most vulnerabilities reported in 2017 and 2016 as well.

But there is a silver lining here, as the number of vulnerabilities has dwindled over the years. The number stood at 843 in 2017, then dropped to 613 in 2018, and came down to 414 in 2019.

“This is actually a result of the openness of the Android ecosystem working as intended,” a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying by Fast Company.

Source: TheBestVPN, CVE Details