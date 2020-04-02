Microsoft OneDrive Android app
Up next
Author
Tags

Microsoft has added support for face unlock on the OneDrive Android app. To recall, OneDrive added fingerprint unlock back in 2018, and now face unlock support has also been added.

Users can head to Me > Settings > Passcode and toggle on Require code. After this, they’ll be asked if they want to enable biometrics to speed up the authentication process.

Once the feature is enabled, it briefly flashes the screen and a biometric layer shows up. The latest development in the Microsoft app was first spotted by Android Police.

Via: Phonearena

You May Also Like
Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max first sale in India postponed amid the Coronavirus lockdown

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs 14,999.

vivo S6 5G design confirmed by promo images, online listing

The vivo S6 5G, which will sport dual-selfie-cameras, has popped up in the promo images you see below, showing off the quad-camera setup.

You will have more time to return unwanted products from Amazon and more online stores due to coronavirus

Amazon and other online retailers are extending their return policy times to help their customers return any unwanted products due to the coronavirus