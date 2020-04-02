Microsoft OneDrive Android app
Author
Tags

Microsoft has added support for face unlock on the OneDrive Android app. To recall, OneDrive added fingerprint unlock back in 2018, and now face unlock support has also been added.

Users can head to Me > Settings > Passcode and toggle on Require code. After this, they’ll be asked if they want to enable biometrics to speed up the authentication process.

Once the feature is enabled, it briefly flashes the screen and a biometric layer shows up. The latest development in the Microsoft app was first spotted by Android Police.

Via: Phonearena

You May Also Like
Huawei P40 Pro+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

HUAWEI P40 Pro unboxing and first impressions

So, here I am, half an hour later, holding the HUAWEI P40 Pro in my hands. It’s the Zero color. That’s what it says on the box

Verizon customers are getting more TV and learning options for free

More freebies are coming to Verizon Wireless customers, as well as Fios TV customers that will receive more channels and learning content for free
Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A to debut on March 26, specs revealed

Narzo 10 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge.