Android users can no longer purchase or rent content on the Apple TV app

By Samuel Martinez March 21, 2022, 4:39 pm

It seems that Apple doesn’t feel comfortable paying commissions to other companies for the use of its services and for purchases inside its apps. So now, it seems that it has found a way to stop Android users from purchasing or renting any content on the Apple TV app.

Android users who have the Apple TV app installed on their devices may want to turn off automatic updates. It has been confirmed that the latest app update will remove the option to rend or purchase content on Android TV and Google TV devices. This update also replaces the buy option for the How to Watch button.

The Apple TV app arrived on Google TV in early 2021 and on Android TV in the summer of 2021, complete with Apple TV+ access, channels, and the ability to rent and purchase iTunes movies directly on the device.

The latest app update has removed the option to rent and purchase movies on Android TV and Google TV devices. The two buttons have been replaced by a new ‘How to Watch’ button which states: “You can buy, rent or subscribe in the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, and other streaming devices.”

Reports began surfacing on reddit and other sites last week and FlatpanelsHD has confirmed that the option has also been removed on our devices, including Nvidia Shield and Chromecast, set to various locations.

Apple’s decision may be driven by its desire to avoid paying Google’s 30 percent commission sales. This is kinda funny considering every legal battle Apple is facing over anticompetitive practices and how Cupertino is defending its App Store commissions against other developers.

Whatever the case, Android users who haven’t updated the app to the latest version can continue renting and purchasing movies. And everyone can enjoy any film or content already available in their libraries. In addition, the update won’t affect those who use the Apple TV app on Roku TVs and other smart TVs, and it seems that the Apple TV+ subscription service will also continue even though you choose to update your app.

Source: Flat Panels HdVia: 9to5Mac

