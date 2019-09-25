Android

Android user listening to Apple Music? Now you have Chromecast support

No, it wasn’t an April Fools’ Day joke, even if it broke on April 1, when we first heard about Apple’s possible Chromecast support plans for Apple Music. The company has been adding more and more features to its application, like more recently Dark Mode and synchronized lyrics. Now if you update to the latest version you will be able to benefit from Chromecast support.

The setup process is straightforward and mostly automated. If you have a Chromecast on the same network as your phone, you’ll be able to spot a Cast icon/button. Hitting this will reroute audio through that particular device, while still being able to control the music, playback, and volume, from your phone.

Same functionality is available for playing back on Google Home and Assistant-compatible speakers.

