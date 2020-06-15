A new feature has been spotted in the teardown of Google Search app v4.2 for Android TV. The future update can bring deeper integration of the Google Assistant, including the Voice Match feature.

The said feature is said to maintain separate profiles for each user who share the same Assistant devices like smart displays and speakers in a household. When you come the Assistant a command, it will use Voice Match to respond to you with personalized results and help.

With Voice Match, multiple users can use the Google Assistant, which will provide results specifically for them. As of now, triggering the voice assistant on Android TV will only personalize the results according to the user that is signed in. The new feature could be announced alongside the new dongle soon.