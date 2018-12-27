Android

Android TV gaining partnerships, now in “tens of millions” of homes

Google’s over-the-top TV software, Android TV, is headed for bigger things as the company has announced that it is now in “tens of millions” of homes.

Multichannel News received word from Shalini Govil-Pai, a senior product management director, that the company now has more than 100 subscription services tied into the platform, most of them concentrated across Eurasia. More than half of Android TV’s consumer exposure is through boxes sold by the service provider.

DVR-maker TiVo is expected to debut an Android TV product at CES 2019 while AT&T-oiwned DIRECTV is also launching an Android TV box that’s to reach the wider market by mid-2019.

