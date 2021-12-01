Android TV 12 is now available, but not on any device yet

Google released the final version of Android 12 almost two months ago. However, it's not been the case with Android TV. The lesser-known Android TV 12 was still being developed by Google and now, the final version of Android TV 12 is available.

Google announced the new version of Android TV silently through its website. However, it's not available on any Android TV just yet, not even Google's own Chromecast with Google TV. Though it will among the first ones to receive it. If you want to try it today, you'll need to get your hands on one of the ADT-3 — Google's development box platform.

As for those looking for what's new, Android TV 12 brings some new changes to the operating system. Here's the full changelog for Android TV 12 (via XDA Developers):

Media Avoid motion judder during playback using refresh rate switching Certified API-accuracy for reporting display modes, HDR formats, and surround sound formats

User Interface Background blurs using RenderEffect and in WindowManager -4K UI support -Accessibility settings for font sizes

Privacy & Security -Microphone and camera indicators -Microphone and camera toggles -Device attestation via Android KeyStore API

-Microphone and camera indicators -Microphone and camera toggles -Device attestation via Android KeyStore API HDMI & Tuner -Support for HDMI CEC 2.0 -Tuner HAL 1.1 with DTMB support and performance improvements -Better protection model with Tuner Service

None of these changes will majorly change the way you see Android TV, but it's good to see Google still working to develop the TV operating system better.

Via: AndroidPolice, 9to5Google