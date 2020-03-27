Maybe the best thing about Android smartphones is that you have more to choose from. You have different launchers, processors, cameras, and more. This time, we are going to focus on the devices that have the most RAM and the ones that are already available in the market.

12GB RAM

Yes, we are going to start at 12GB of RAM, since tons of devices begin with 10GB or 8GB, even the Huawei P40 series that just launched today. There are several options to choose from, but we will only mention some of them.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series

Every single device in the Samsung Galaxy S20 series comes with 12GB RAM under its hood. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most powerful of them all, and the one with the best camera. This is one of the hottest devices in 2020, so if you want to upgrade, this may be a good choice if you also consider that they all come with 5G connectivity.

Asus ROG Phone 2

Gaming smartphones usually arrive with tons of power inside. This device isn’t the exception. It was launched last year, so you now get this 12GB RAM version with 1TB storage for $1,089 at Amazon. It also includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, and a huge 6,000mAh battery. It’s also compatible with 30W fast charging, a 120HZ refresh rate display, and a decent camera.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

OnePlus really gave us something great with the McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 7T Pro. We are still waiting for the OnePlus 8 series to arrive, but in the meantime, you can also go for this option. It can be found for $885 on Amazon right now, and it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 2K AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 256GB storage, 5G connectivity and of course 12GB RAM.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Pro

Another gaming phone has enough merits to be on this list. It can be found for a little under $900, and it comes with 512GB in storage, a dual 48+13MP camera, and a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. We already said that gaming phones are powerful devices, and you can also check our review in the following video.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Another device with 12GB RAM is the Samsung Galaxy Fold. This device is Samsung’s first foldable device. It was launched last year, and it came with quite a bit of issues that got ironed out on the way. We now have a new Galaxy Z Flip, but that’s a different story. The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a large foldable display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 512GB in storage, and a 4,380mAh battery. You can get it for $1,835 on Amazon right now, or you could wait for its second generation that is supposed to arrive sometime in July. You could also go for the Galaxy Note 10 5G, which comes with the same amount of RAM and 5G connectivity.

16GB RAM

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, also comes with a 16GB RAM option, if you definitely want to go overkill. This is probably the most powerful device available right now, and we will see how long does it take of another OEM to launch a device that can compete with this powerhouse. It is not cheap at all. If you want this option, you would have to pay $1,600, which is still less expensive than the Galaxy Fold, but again, do you really need this much power?