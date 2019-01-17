XDA Exclusive: Android Q may have systemwide dark mode toggle

Our partners at XDA-Developers have obtained an extremely early Android Q system image with a master roster of Android Open Source Project features and have been taking it on a test run with a Pixel 3 XL. For all the details on what they’ve found, hit this link. We’ve got some of the big takeaways right here.

As we’re far and away from final release — the past couple of Android OS refreshes have been pushed in August — you should only consider this as a snapshot of the development process. The security patches have been updated to the February level.

“Set Dark mode” appears in the display settings, suggesting that a dark theme toggle may become a basic feature of Android Q. This was a rumored feature earlier reported by Android Police .

. There are also developer options to force the dark theme for other stock apps.

Users can restrict certain permissions for apps to when they are operating in the foreground.

Android Q may introduce a native desktop mode to allow OEMs to easily implement desktop interfaces and freeform windows similar to Samsung’s DeX or EMUI Easy Projection.

There may be special new settings for gamers such as a toggle for a shortcut to Android’s native screen recording tool.

The Always On Display feature can now display the current wallpaper.

New accessibility settings allow users to set how much time they get to read heads-up notifications and other pop-up messages produced by an app.

Users may have access an advanced airplane mode that can turn off not just the usual cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antennae, but also the gyroscope, accelerometer and other sensors on board the device.

The native Files app allows users to sort by file type, i.e. images, video, documents.

The Smart Lock feature, which keeps phones and tablets unlocked whenever a trusted Bluetooth device is connected, gets more nuance. If a user revokes a trusted device, a setting is available to immediately lock the phone or tablet.

Another Smart Lock toggle disallows unlocking when a trusted device is connected, but will allow the phone or tablet to remain unlocked for longer than usual.

Keep an eye out on the XDA-Developers YouTube channel for a hands-on look.