XDA Update: More exclusive Android Q details and OnePlus 6T preview!

Our partners at XDA-Developers have been on the Android Q beat with a feature-by-feature look into what will make the new OS version tick. From a few modes that might not make it in front of the eyes of the typical consumer like a “Sensors Off” mode to changes you may not think about often, but will be key when it comes to background tasks, they’ve got it covered.

If you’ve been in “Dark Mode” for the past whule and would like to catch up on anything you’ve missed, here’s Daniel Marchena with an explainer on what might be new for Android 10.

