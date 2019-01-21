Android Q may allow carriers to lock down dual-SIM use

The road to Android Q started getting bumpy this past week with the leak of a master image to XDA-Developers. But there are many more nooks and crannies to a new OS version than just more dark mode and more permission oversight.

9to5Google has tracked down four commits in the Android Open Source Project gerrit relating to new rules in Android Q that wireless carriers can enact on their devices. The networks already have ways to lock down a device so that they will only be used on home territory until said device is paid off.

With Q, carriers may choose to lock down how phones access networks through their SIM card — for example, if you have a Sprint SIM, you wouldn’t be able to hack access to Boost Mobile or Virgin Mobile service, nor vice versa. Dual-SIM rules could be added to prevent network access on the secondary SIM if the primary SIM is not in the phone.

Realistically though, if Android Q were to implement these rules, they would most benefit carriers that already offer dual-SIM Android phones direct to their customers.

As phones grow increasingly out of grasp without the aid of a financing plan, it looks as though networks may become desperate to retain subscribers one way or another.