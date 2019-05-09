Android Q is killing Android Beam

Android Beam, the feature which made it easy for Android users to share pictures, videos, and other content, by placing devices back to back, is going away with Android Q. The removal has been rumored since the end of last year, and, at Google I/O, TechRadar managed to get a confirmation on Google killing the feature.

The feature is nowhere to be found on Android Q betas, and will not be added back in the final build as well, according to the report. While it is present on devices running Android Pie, once Android Q becomes final, and devices will start getting the latest version of the OS, it will go away.

Even more interestingly, Google did not announce a replacement, or another way to easily share files. Apple’s AirDrop feature allows iPhone users to share content with other iPhones, and even Macs, via Wi-Fi, which is much faster. If Google is working on an Android Beam replacement, it will likely be one similar to Apple’s approach.