iPhone 3D Touch-like functionality coming in Android Q as ‘deep press’

Call it 3D Touch, Force Touch, or how you will; it’s the functionality that allows, on the iPhone, to trigger actions and events upon touching the display with a specific, bigger than usual, pressure. Some other phones, in their custom user interfaces, have adopted the feature, but it looks like Android Q will officially support it, under the name “deep press”.

Deep press. The current event stream represents the user intentionally pressing harder on the screen. This classification type should be used to accelerate the long press behaviour.

The above quote is from the Android Q documentation (at the source link below), and will allow manufacturers to take advantage of this feature, by supporting it both via hardware and software. It is yet unknown whether a specific hardware component is needed or not, or how the feature will operate. It will likely be along the lines of the iPhone, where previews and other actions are made possible by pressing down on the display.