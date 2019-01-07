Android

Android Q Dark Mode unofficially confirmed as an upcoming feature

Contents

Dark Mode on Android can’t come soon enough. Some apps are already offering users the option to switch to a darker theme, especially that Google (finally) acknowledged the benefits of Dark Mode on battery life. If you have a smartphone that has an OLED screen, you know exactly what we’re talking about. Now, it seems that Google will officially embrace Dark Mode as a feature on the upcoming version of its OS, Android Q.

The information comes from a tracker on Chromium Gerrit set up by a Googler, named “Modify Core UI elements and create setting to enable Dark Mode”. Furthermore, it seems that “dark mode is an approved [Android] Q feature”, as the description states in the tracker.

The Googler even went as far as describing that “[Android] Q team wants to ensure that all preloaded apps support dark mode natively”. That’s a pretty clear indication of a major feature Android Q will bring, one that is long overdue.

If you want to read more technical details, head over to the source link below.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
AndroidPolice
Source
XDA Developers
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android Q, Dark Mode, News, Night Mode
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed