Android Q Dark Mode unofficially confirmed as an upcoming feature

Dark Mode on Android can’t come soon enough. Some apps are already offering users the option to switch to a darker theme, especially that Google (finally) acknowledged the benefits of Dark Mode on battery life. If you have a smartphone that has an OLED screen, you know exactly what we’re talking about. Now, it seems that Google will officially embrace Dark Mode as a feature on the upcoming version of its OS, Android Q.

The information comes from a tracker on Chromium Gerrit set up by a Googler, named “Modify Core UI elements and create setting to enable Dark Mode”. Furthermore, it seems that “dark mode is an approved [Android] Q feature”, as the description states in the tracker.

The Googler even went as far as describing that “[Android] Q team wants to ensure that all preloaded apps support dark mode natively”. That’s a pretty clear indication of a major feature Android Q will bring, one that is long overdue.

