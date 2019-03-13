Android Q beta divided into six stages, final release in Q3

The Android Q beta has just been turned on and we’re set for a crash course over the next several months. Since Android Nougat, the finalized version of the OS has been published sometime in August with Android Pie having been pushed out the earliest.

To be clear, Google has not and never has placed specific dates for dropping software updates, but we do have a general idea of how the next few months will play out in the beta program.

The initial release has just come out and will be supplanted with an incremental update around the start of April. Another incremental update will come early in May. The fourth version of the beta, which will feature final APIs, the official SDK and app publishing libraries for the Play Store, is set for the turn of June.

Between July and August, there will be two additional updates acting as release candidates. Final testing will be done before the public release —again, traditionally in August.

For app developers, it will mean bringing their products up-to-date with the latest restrictions, rules, allowances and making sure that their old apps don’t fall off the Play Store.